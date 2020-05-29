Whitmer hints at more reopening of Michigan in ‘coming days’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan on May 29, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hinting she will soon reopen more regions of Michigan, expressing optimism as long as the rate of new coronavirus cases continues downward and testing increases.

She didn’t specify Friday when she may act, alluding to an announcement in “coming days.” The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect at least two more weeks, as does a measure keeping closed theaters, hair salons and other places.

Six of eight regions are in phase 3. Two in northern Michigan are in phase 4, where restaurants can serve dine-in customers and people can go to retail shops without an appointment.