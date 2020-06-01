Whitmer lifts “Stay at Home” order, with some closings to stay

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan residents having trouble paying their energy bills can receive payments to their utility accounts to keep services connected.

17,937 eligible households with past-due accounts will receive more than $7 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The energy services may otherwise have been disconnected when suspension of shutoffs during the pandemic ends on June 12th.

“Our partners across state government are working around the clock to ensure support for those who are struggling to make ends meet," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a written statement.

The direct support payments will be reflected on utility bills for Consumers Energy, DTE, and SEMCO Energy. The payments are through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and funding is provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The average household will receive $395 in federal dollars awarded to Michigan under the CARES Act. Utility providers have agreed to waive 25% or about $2.3 million in past-due amounts for households receiving the direct payment.

“Automatic payments on behalf of families at risk of shutoffs provide energy security to vulnerable households and frees up MDHHS staff to focus on other ways of helping families who are going through tough times,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Any customer who receive benefits through the Food Assistance Program, Family Independence Program or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are automatically eligible.

Customers who are eligible for this benefit are also protected from disconnection for at least 30 days.

The process is automatic for eligible accounts, so no application is required.

“This additional funding will help more households with their energy bills as Michigan begins to recover and reopen safely,” said Sally Talberg, chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulator.

The main goal of the direct payment pilot is to make energy assistance for eligible families easier using State Emergency Relief.

If your household uses a different provider or you are not eligible for this program go to MI Bridges to see if you can apply for State Emergency Relief or contact your provider to discuss payment options.