Whitmer, on 1st trade trip, signs startup memo in Israel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is in Israel for her first international trade trip, has signed a memorandum of understanding to identify Israeli-based companies that could expand their operations into Michigan.

Whitmer signed the agreement on Tuesday with Start Up-Nation Central, a nonprofit in Israel. She says it can offer a blueprint on using technology to improve people’s transportation options, and further strengthens Michigan’s relationship with the nonprofit.

Whitmer left for Israel Sunday and will return Saturday.

She has visited General Motors’ Advanced Technological Center in the country, met with Israel’s energy minister and spoken at a conference related to water technology. She also will visit Ford’s Regional Research Center.

