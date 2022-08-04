GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags on all public grounds across the state to be lowered Friday to honor a fallen deputy.

Nichole Shuff, of the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, died while patrolling the Clare County Fairground last week.

According to the Clare County Mounted Division, Shuff was responding to a medical call at the Clare County Fair when she suffered serious head injuries. Her horse reportedly lost its footing as Shuff was dismounting.

The accident happened July 25. Shuff was pronounced dead on July 29. According to News 8’s northern Michigan affiliate WPBN, Shuff’s body was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested and donated.

In a social media post, the Clare County Mounted Division said she will be greatly missed.

“She had the kindest heart and loved helping people,” the post read.

Flags will be lowered Friday to coincide with Shuff’s funeral, which will be held in Farwell.

“Sheriff’s Deputy Nichole Shuff was a dedicated public servant who served Michigan for years in the Clare County Sheriff’s Department. My thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time,” Whitmer said in a release.

Per tradition, flags should first be hoisted to the top of the mast before being lowered to half-staff. The process is reversed at the end of the day. Flags should return to full-staff on Saturday.