Whitmer outlines her priorities after budget vetoes

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to pass a supplemental measure to mend Michigan’s budget after she vetoed nearly $1 billion in proposed spending.

The Democrat said Wednesday the $59 billion plan, which took effect Tuesday, must still be revised after her line-item vetoes and fund transfers.

She is proposing to add funding to three departments she says is needed to protect public health and safety. She also wants to triple the number of literacy coaches and to fund tuition-free community college or technical training for nontraditional students age 25 and older.

Whitmer says the budget measure could include other priorities Republicans “may be interested in chatting about” following her vetoes. The vetoes affect hospitals, counties, need-based college scholarships, tourism advertising, charter schools and other functions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Lakeshore Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeshore Flooding"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/2/2019"

Treatment for nasal congestion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treatment for nasal congestion"

Precious Metals 10-1-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-1-2019"

Stocks 10-1-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-1-2019"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2019"