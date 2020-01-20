Whitmer prepares road ‘triage’ plan that may trim $2.5B ask

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – There is a ray of good news as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to renew her push for major new spending to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges: Republican legislative leaders say addressing the funding is a priority for them, too.
But beyond that, uncertainty abounds over whether the Democratic governor and a tax-averse Legislature can agree on a plan. Whitmer is expected to make roads a focus in her Jan. 29 State of the State speech after Republicans last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike.
Details will follow, before she presents her budget on Feb. 6.