Whitmer prepares road ‘triage’ plan that may trim $2.5B ask

FILE- In an Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, then-Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer fills a pothole during a campaign event in Southfield, Mich. Gov. Whitmer is expected make roads a focus in her Jan. 29, 2020, State of the State speech after Republicans lawmakers last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike phased in over a year. Whitmer has signaled that it may take pursuing a number of revenue-raising options given the “magnitude” of the problem, though uncertainty abounds over whether she and the GOP-led Legislature can agree on a plan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – There is a ray of good news as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to renew her push for major new spending to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges: Republican legislative leaders say addressing the funding is a priority for them, too.

But beyond that, uncertainty abounds over whether the Democratic governor and a tax-averse Legislature can agree on a plan. Whitmer is expected to make roads a focus in her Jan. 29 State of the State speech after Republicans last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike.

Details will follow, before she presents her budget on Feb. 6.