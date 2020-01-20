Closings
Whitmer prepares road ‘triage’ plan that may trim $2.5B ask

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In an Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, then-Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer fills a pothole during a campaign event in Southfield, Mich. Gov. Whitmer is expected make roads a focus in her Jan. 29, 2020, State of the State speech after Republicans lawmakers last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike phased in over a year. Whitmer has signaled that it may take pursuing a number of revenue-raising options given the “magnitude” of the problem, though uncertainty abounds over whether she and the GOP-led Legislature can agree on a plan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – There is a ray of good news as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to renew her push for major new spending to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges: Republican legislative leaders say addressing the funding is a priority for them, too.

But beyond that, uncertainty abounds over whether the Democratic governor and a tax-averse Legislature can agree on a plan. Whitmer is expected to make roads a focus in her Jan. 29 State of the State speech after Republicans last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike.

Details will follow, before she presents her budget on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

