Whitmer proposes $61.9B budget with boost in school funding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, briefs the media as state budget director Chris Kolb looks on during Whitmer’s budget proposal in the Romney Building, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer says her plan focuses on education, health care and the environment. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a $61.9 billion state budget, including what she says would be the biggest increase for Michigan classroom operations in 20 years.

The plan unveiled Thursday would boost overall spending by 3.9%.

The Democrat proposes increasing base per-student funding by $225, or 2.8%, for most schools. She also proposes a $60 million boost for special education and a $60 million increase for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

Whitmer again is seeking funding for her proposed Reconnect program to provide tuition-free community college or technical training to nontraditional students age 25 and older who don’t have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.