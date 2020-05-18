Whitmer: Retail businesses in Upper Peninsula can reopen

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will have to wear face coverings.

“The data shows that these regions in Michigan are seeing consistent encouraging trends when it comes to the number of cases, deaths, and the percent of tests that are positive for COVID-19,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) May 18, 2020

Office work also will be able resume if work cannot be done remotely.

The move will affect two of the eight regions identified in the governor’s gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic: one covers the Upper Peninsula and another includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including Traverse City.

“This is a big step, but we must all remember to continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID19,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Whitmer says her new order does not abridge cities, villages and townships' ability to take a more cautious approach – like just allowing outdoor seating at bars and restaurants, for instance — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) May 18, 2020

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

Data from the State of Michigan as of Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The state is ramping up its testing for the virus considerably, which officials say will be key in allowing the economy to reopen more fully. They hope to test 450,000 people this month and soon increase daily testing to 30,000.

Some businesses that want to reopen more quickly that Whitmer’s measured approach allows have started shirking her executive orders. A salon in Holland opened its doors Friday, as did a drive-in theater near Coldwater.

Also Friday, the Michigan Court of Claims heard arguments in the Legislature’s lawsuit against Whitmer. The Republicans who control both chambers of the state’s legislative body argue the governor has overstepped her authority by repeatedly extending emergency response to the virus without their input. The governor says Michigan law supports her moves in the midst of an ongoing crisis.