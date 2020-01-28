Whitmer signs bill to allow remote pharmacies

News
Posted: / Updated:

Prescription drugs at a pharmacy (Nexstar, file)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – People will be able to pick up prescriptions at certain Michigan pharmacies that aren’t staffed by an on-site pharmacist under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The measure enacted last week allows for “remote” pharmacies, which proponents support as a way to expand access to pharmacy services and improve health outcomes in rural and underserved areas. Pharmacists at “parent” pharmacies will be able to use an audio and video link to review prescriptions before they’re dispensed by pharmacy technicians.

The law takes effect in three months and is backed by drug distributor Cardinal Health, the Michigan Pharmacists Association and others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UP200: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part Two"

UP200: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming"

HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County"

Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020"