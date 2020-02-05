Whitmer signs bills paving way for liquor-tasting festivals

News
Posted: / Updated:
Local liquor store could lose liquor license _-3612918399181763372

Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation paving the way for liquor-tasting events in Michigan.

The bills enacted Tuesday create a special license for nonprofits to conduct a spirits tasting. Supporters say the laws will provide liquor vendors parity with beer and wine festivals that already are allowed.

The industry points to the growing popularity of products made by craft distillers. The bipartisan bills overwhelmingly cleared the Legislature.

Whitmer says the laws will help businesses expand their reach across the state, “introducing more people to their product and growing Michigan’s economy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"

Remarkable Women Finalist - Denise Maloney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women Finalist - Denise Maloney"

Medical licenses awarded in Iron Mountain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical licenses awarded in Iron Mountain"

Marquette Area Theatre Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Area Theatre Awards"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts"

FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery"