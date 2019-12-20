Whitmer signs bills to legalize sports, online gambling

MICHIGAN (AP) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to legalize sports betting and internet gambling.

The laws enacted Friday take effect immediately, but wagering won’t start for a number of months because casinos need to obtain state licenses.

Lawmakers are hopeful sports bets can be placed by the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March.

New tax revenue generated from sports betting and internet gambling will go to public schools and a fund for firefighters who get cancer.

Commercial casinos in Detroit and tribal casinos will be able to offer online gambling and sports betting.