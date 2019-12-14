Whitmer tells Trump Michigan will keep welcoming refugees

News
Posted:
Gretchen Whitmer

MICHIGAN (AP) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state will continue welcoming refugees.

The governor said Friday she wrote a letter to the federal government consenting to refugee resettlement after the Trump administration began requiring written consent.

She says Michigan has a “rich history” of welcoming refugees and other immigrants.

In September, President Donald Trump slashed the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. and also gave state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept them.

An executive order says that if either a state or a locality hasn’t consented to receive refugees, then refugees shouldn’t be resettled there.

