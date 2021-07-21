Whitmer to announce 2nd round of vaccine lottery winners today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be announcing the second round of winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Wednesday morning.

The governor will be joined by Highland Park native and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Tim Meadows during the 10:30 a.m. virtual news conference to announce the winner of the $1 million prize and two $50,000 winners. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

As of Monday, the state said more than 2 million people entered the sweepstakes to win cash prizes and more than 90,000 young people ages 12 to 17 entered to win one of nine college scholarships.

To enter for your chance to win, you can go to mishottowin.com or call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be registered by a parent.

The goal of the sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate to 70% of residents age 16 and older. As of Monday, the state said 62.7% of Michigan residents — or more than 5 million people — age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.