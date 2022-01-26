GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.

WOOD TV8 will stream the address online at 7 p.m.

Like last year, the speech will be held virtually due to the pandemic. It is usually held in person at a joint session of the Michigan Legislature.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Daybreak that this year’s theme is “Why people believe in Michigan.”

“It’s going to be something that is inspiring,” Gilchrist said. “You are going to hear why the governor and I are working so hard to deliver on a vision that includes everyone in Michigan in our future going forward.”

Whitmer will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated and increasing the number of tests available, Gilchrist said. She is also expected to propose tripling the tax credit or low- and moderate-income workers.

This is Whitmer’s fourth State of the State address. She is up for reelection this fall.