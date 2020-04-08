Whitmer to extend stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases top 20K

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will move Thursday to extend Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

“It’s going to be extended,” Whitmer told News 8 Wednesday. “We will make an announcement tomorrow on all the different pieces of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.”

The stay-at-home order took effect March 24 and is currently set to expire on Monday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m. Michiganders were told to stay home, unless their jobs are deemed essential or if they need to venture out for a life-sustaining reason, to help flatten the virus’ curve.

“I know it’s taken a toll and I know it’s hard, but we also know that we are still on the upward swing” of the virus spread, Whitmer said. “It’s really important that we continue to double down on mitigation and protecting folks by staying home.”

“We know that it’s worked in other states that have been confronting this longer,” she added, citing New York. “To the extent that we impact making fewer people have to go to the hospital or fewer lives lost, and shortening the amount of time that we’ll confront this as an economy, is better for everyone.”

WHERE ARE WE ON THE CURVE?

With another 1,376 cases confirmed Tuesday, Michigan now has a total of 20,346, the latest data from the state shows. An additional 114 people died, bringing the total statewide to 959.

The daily increase in confirmed cases and deaths have remained about steady for the last few days.

Southeast Michigan is still seeing the worst of the outbreak. Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has 9,646 confirmed cases and 464 deaths; Oakland County has 4,007 confirmed cases and 234 deaths; and Macomb County has 2,626 cases and 141 deaths. Genesee County has 713 cases and 39 deaths. Washtenaw County has 610 cases and 13 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has 287 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

Kent County’s deaths increased to eight, with 207 confirmed cases. Kalamazoo County now has a total of six deaths and 67 confirmed cases. The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department said the most recent deceased was an older adult with underlying medical conditions.

Whitmer said it’s hard to know where exactly Michigan is on its coronavirus curve because “we’ve never had enough tests.”

“And in order to really have confidence in the numbers and the modeling, you have to know how prevalent COVID-19 is,” she explained. “And I think that’s an issue that makes it much more difficult to, with any confidence and accuracy, say, ‘Our peak is going to be on this particular day.'”

However, she said researchers at the University of Michigan are indicating that the peak will be closer to the end of the month, also noting that it will different for different regions.

“But what we do know is that social distancing works,” she stressed. “We do know that the more people that abide by this order, the fewer are going to get sick, the more nurses and doctors are going to be able to do their jobs and have the PPE they need to adhere to the standards, but also to take care of people that need their help. And that’s why even though it’s a sacrifice, it’s on everyone one of us to do our part.”

WHAT THE STATE IS DOING TO FIGHT COVID-19

Whitmer is well aware of how the stay-at-home order is affecting people’s livelihoods: She said that the Unemployment Insurance Agency is seeing a 4,000% increase in the number of claims, describing the situation as far worse than the 2008 recession. She said the state has quadrupled the number of people working the phones and she issued orders to make filing a claim easier, but acknowledged it’s still going to take time to get to everyone.

Earlier Wednesday, the governor signed an executive order to waive International Fuel Tax Association credentialing requirements. It’s meant to ensure the continued flow of emergency medical supplies and personnel into the state during the pandemic.

She told News 8 that, unable to rely on the national stockpile, the state government has made great strides in getting PPE and other medical equipment for hospitals, including from Michigan businesses that have retooled to start producing things like hand sanitizer and face shields.

“A week ago, we were living about day-to-day — in some hospitals, we were,” she said. “Today, most hospitals have three to six days’ worth of PPE. Now, that’s great, that’s much better than where we were, but that’s not enough. And so we’ve got to continue our efforts on all of these fronts.”

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

—News 8 political reporter Rick Albin contributed to this report.