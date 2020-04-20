Whitmer gives update as COVID-19 cases, deaths start to decline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six weeks after Michigan confirmed its first cases of coronavirus, state officials pointed to positive markers showing the spread of the disease has slowed but said that they’re still focused on preventing a second spike, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said would be “devastating.”

“We’re asking people to continue making the sacrifice (of staying home). I know it’s not easy. I know that there are many prices that are being paid right now. But the price of losing your child or your father or mother or any loved one, that’s what’s really at stake here,” Whitmer said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

An additional 77 people in Michigan have died of coronavirus, according to figures released Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 2,468.

The youngest victim of the virus was just 5 years old. Skylar Herbert died Sunday after developing a rare complication. Her mother is a police officer and her father a firefighter in a coronavirus hot spot in Detroit.

Most people who die after contracting serious cases of coronavirus are older. People over the age of 60 account for 42% of all confirmed cases and 85% of fatalities. The average age of the dead is about 74.

Michigan has confirmed 32,000 cases of coronavirus; 576 more than the day previous. That’s the lowest one-day increase in confirmed cases since March 26. As of Sunday, Whitmer said, 4,671 people were in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. There are enough ventilators for everyone who needs one.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak is the worst, 1,148 people have died of the virus (29 more than the previous day) and 13,912 cases have been confirmed (220 more). Oakland County has recorded 479 deaths and 6,178 cases. Macomb County has 403 deaths and 4,425 cases.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has 1,256 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 561 inmates have contracted the virus and 19 have died of it.

In West Michigan, two more people died in Ottawa County, bringing the total there to seven. 119 cases have been confirmed there. One more person died in Muskegon County, also a total of seven. Muskegon County has 149 confirmed cases. Kent County now has 550 confirmed cases and 24 deaths.

State officials say strict social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are working, with the number of new cases and deaths daily starting to fall. Whitmer also said increased capacity has ramped up testing, with more than 6,000 samples tested Friday. She said testing is going to integral in being able to loosen restrictions, though she said it’s still too soon to do that.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order through April 30. Whitmer said everyone must stay home now to make sure she doesn’t need to extend it. The vast majority people of people are complying with the order voluntarily.

In response to the protest against her Stay-At-Home order, @GovWhitmer says she respects the First Amendment, Michiganders’ right to speak their truth and criticize their government but does not condone gatherings that endanger others. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/0H43aZYEU4 — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) April 20, 2020

She said she plans to release more information later this week on restarting the economy. Once that happens, she warned, “we won’t just resume life as we did before COVID-19; it’s going to be phases.” She also suggested she was looking at a regional approach to restrictions, though she said “no one’s out of the potential for risk.”

Whitmer said in her interactions with the federal government, she and other governors asked for flexibility in the use of federal funds so that each state could use the money in the way it needs. The other focus, she said, was on robust testing — also a ‘gating’ criteria in President Donald Trump’s three-phase guidelines for reopening the economy.

Whitmer also said she asked Vice President Mike Pence, who was leading the call, to echo states’ encouragement for residents to stay home to slow the spread. He said federal officials would pass that message to the American people.

Additionally, anticipating a tight budget, the governor announced Monday that she will take a 10% pay cut and said she had asked other top-ranking administrators to do the same.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Under expanded testing criteria from the state, even those with mild symptoms can get tested in many places, though your local doctor or hospital system will determine if you get tested. Additionally, state officials announced Monday that front-line workers can now get tested regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.