Testing criteria broadened as rate of coronavirus cases keeps declining

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan officials on Tuesday expanded the guidelines on who can get tested for coronavirus, also saying that people can now get tested without a doctor’s order.

“The more people that can get tested, the better,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference, saying that it’s going to be key in reopening more of the state.

The following types of people can now get tested:

Anyone who is showing any, even mild, symptoms of COVID-19;

Anyone who was exposed to a person with COVID-19;

Anyone who has been working outside their home for at least 10 days;

Anyone who resides in any congregate setting, like a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter or migrant camp.

You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website or by calling 1.888.535.6136. COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

On Sunday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 11,484 samples for coronavirus and 3.4% were positive. The percentage of positive tests has been declining since early April, when it was at its highest.

Whitmer reiterated her call for aid from the federal government for the appropriate swabs and testing reagents to keep testing levels up.

The state has also launched a new dashboard that provides data about where each region of the state stands in terms of the outbreak and how testing is progressing county-by-county.

>>Online: MIStartMap.info

According to data released Tuesday, Michigan has recorded an additional 26 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,266. An additional 223 cases were confirmed statewide Monday, bringing the total to 55,104 since the outbreak began in March.

“The rate of rise of cases continues to decline overall as a state,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said during the Tuesday briefing, though she advised everyone that the virus is still present and that people everywhere in Michigan must keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks and regularly washing their hands.

“COVID-19 is going to change the way we live for some time, but we are making progress,” she said.

Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst but where cases are steadily declining, has had 19,926 cases (110 more than the day prior) and 2,368 deaths (four more). Oakland County has had 8,240 cases and 958 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,528 cases and 779 deaths.

In Kent County, there were four more deaths for a total of 72. There have been 3,420 confirmed cases, 34 more than the day prior. Khaldun said that right now, the Grand Rapids area is seeing the high rates of new cases of the virus in Michigan, with about 40 people per million per day contracting it.

“We knew … every region might have a different look when it comes to rate of rise…” Khaldun said, also pointing out that West Michigan figures are still declining.

In Kalamazoo County, there were two more deaths for a total of 51. It has 802 confirmed cases. Ottawa County also had two more deaths for a total of 29. It has had 714 confirmed cases.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate was tested for the virus, there have been 3,305 cases and 64 inmates have died.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,964 cases and 245 deaths.

On Friday, Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through June 12, reiterating a warning that reengaging the state too quickly could lead to a second spike of coronavirus. Under the order, places like theaters, gyms and casinos must remain closed.

But some economic sectors and regions of the state are slowly reopening. Retailers and auto dealer showrooms reopened by appointment only Tuesday. There can be no more than 10 customers inside the retailer at a time and social distancing requirements are to be followed. Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan.