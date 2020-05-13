WATCH: Whitmer continues to urge staying home as cases, deaths decline

Watch the 3 p.m. briefing on WOOD TV8 and streaming live online.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s chief medical executive said Wednesday that while data shows declines in the spread of coronavirus in Michigan, the process to reopen must remain slow and cautious to prevent a second wave.

“If we drop our guard now, all of our sacrifice will have been in vain and we’ll be right where we were,” she said.

Citing data that shows more movement within the state, Whitmer urged residents to keep staying at home unless they must leave, reminding them that’s where they are safer. She said if there is a spike in cases in the next couple of weeks, she may have to continue her stay-at-home order for longer. The current order is in effect through May 28.

Challenged about the indefinite shape of her six-phase plan to reopen the economy, She said there are too many factors in play, including having the resources for adequate testing, to lay out a timeline by specific dates or by case and death data.

“There’s no special formula that will tell us how and when to open,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, added, saying context of case data was vital in determining forward movement.

CASES, DEATHS, TESTING

According to data released by the state Wednesday afternoon, Michigan has recorded 40 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,714. An additional 370 cases were confirmed for a total of 48,391.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 18,389 cases (115 more than the day prior) and 2,156 deaths (16 more). Oakland County has had 7,830 cases and 874 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,137 cases and 717 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,784 cases and 227 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,145 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 56 have died after contracting it.

There were two more deaths in Kent County for a total of 47. It has 2,446 cases, 30 more than the day prior.

Ottawa County recorded one more death for a total of 21. It has 444 cases.

On Monday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan ran 12,008 samples for coronavirus and 6.5% came back positive. The percentages of positive tests are improving. One week prior, on May 4, nearly 7,300 samples were tested and 8% were positive. Four weeks prior, on April 13, About 3,500 samples were tested and nearly 30% were positive.

In all, more than 317,000 tests have been run in Michigan since the outbreak began, Dr. Khaldun said. The overall positive test rate since March has been about 18%. The lowest single-day rate was on Sunday, when it was 6%.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

Whitmer on Wednesday extended a prior order that temporarily lifts regulations on hospitals and care facilities to help make sure they care for patients during the pandemic. State data shows that across the state, hospitals have plenty of beds and ventilators to treat all their COVID-19 patients. In the metro Detroit area, hospitals are treating only about 1,000 coronavirus inpatients. In southwest and West Michigan, hospitals are treating only 180 coronavirus inpatients.

UNEMPLOYMENT PAYS OUT MORE THAN $5B

Mandates shutting down businesses, issued with the goal of putting a stranglehold on the spread of the virus, have dealt a brutal blow to Michigan’s economy. States across the country are seeing similar troubles, with unemployment rates at Great Depression-era levels.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said Wednesday that since March 15, more than $5.6 billion in unemployment benefits have gone to 1,374,751 Michiganders.

Roughly 92% of eligible claimants have received benefits or have approved to do so, according to the UIA.

State officials also announced that some 31,000 state employees would take temporary layoffs through late July under the federal work share program. Others will take periodic layoff days. The efforts should save the state some $80 million.

Whitmer previously announced she and top administrators were also taking pay cuts.