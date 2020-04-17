Whitmer to give update on state’s COVID-19 response Friday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak and response in Michigan on April 15. 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Friday on the state’s response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Friday. You can watch it on air and woodtv.com.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The state is under a stay-at-home order through April 30. Under it, people should not leave their house unless they are an essential worker or unless they are performing an essential errand, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy. The goal of the measure is to “flatten the curve” — slow the spread of the virus and keep the number of severe cases manageable. So far, even in metro Detroit, there are enough beds and ventilators for everyone in need. There is some early evidence that it’s working and we are reaching a plateau.

Live on “Good Morning America” Friday, Whitmer said she hopes to relax some of the strict social distancing requirements she has put in place on May 1, but warned that it’s too early to look that far ahead.

Asked about the three-phase plan President Donald Trump released Thursday for governors to reopen their states’ economies, Whitmer said, “for the most part, they are commensurate with what we’re all thinking.”

“That this has got to be coming in stages, that testing has got to be really important,” she continued. “I would say one of the shortcomings of the guidelines is, though, is one of the their ‘gating’ requirements is that there’s testing for high-risk health care workers. We have to have a heck of a lot more robust testing than just high-risk health care workers. … We should be able to administer a test to anyone who has symptoms; ideally, to people that are around people who have symptoms; and, in a best-case scenario, just doing them broadly so we that we really get a handle on where COVID-19 is.”

Michigan has recorded a total of 2,093 COVID-19-related deaths and 29,263 confirmed cases.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed one officer tested positive for the virus. That officer was recovering and is expected to be OK. The department said it is working with county health officials to determine the next steps.

News 8 has learned that six cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the Post plant in Battle Creek, which employs about 600 people. It’s not clear how those six patients are doing at this time. Post said the cases have been concentrated in isolated locations, though it would not go into specifics, citing privacy reasons.

The company sent the following statement:

“The safety of our employees is our top priority. We recently had six positive cases at our Battle Creek plant and we took immediate steps to contact all employees that had close contact with these individuals. We have asked 23 employees to self-quarantine for 14 days and all will continue to be paid during that time – no employees will need to use sick time or PTO while they are out. We also followed our world class health and safety practices to perform a deep clean of the facility, including all common areas, as well as all sites where these employees worked. During this challenging time, we have increased our cleaning frequencies, staggered shifts, implemented social distancing and supplied all employees with face masks in an effort to reduce the likelihood of illness.” Post Consumer Brands

In Hastings, residents of Mallard Pond Village Apartments, which houses seniors, have been quarantined after some contracted coronavirus. Residents not displaying symptoms will stay away from others to make sure that if they are sick, they’re not spreading the virus.

“The primary goal of the measure is to protect public health,” Barry-Eaton District Health Department Health Office Colette Scrimger said in a Friday statement. “During this difficult time, special considerations must be taken to protect the community’s most vulnerable members. We know that a quarantine of Mallard Pond Village Apartments will be challenging for the residents.”

Several organizations are bringing food, prescriptions and other items to the residents.

COVID-19 often presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested. Under expanded state guidelines, many more people, including those with mild symptoms, can get tested.