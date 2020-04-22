Whitmer expects short extension of stay-home order

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will likely once again extend her stay-at-home order.

She did not say how long that “short-term” extension would last, but indicated it may look different than the current order.

“We know that there will be a need for an extension of some sort,” she said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

She said the move is aimed at preventing a “devastating” second wave of coronavirus infections.

Whitmer said information about when social distancing restrictions will be loosened will come Friday.

“I’ll only loosen them based on what the facts and data are telling us when it is safe and how it is safe to do so,” she said.

STATE EMPLOYEES LAID OFF

Whitmer also said she’s laying off state employees, saying those people will still keep their benefits and will be enrolled in unemployment. The layoffs will last 10 days.

The Associated Press reports 2,900 employees are being affected.

Michigan is temporarily laying off 2,900 state employees for 2 weeks – will reassess if more days are needed then. The Whitmer administration's move comes as state revenues decline steeply due to pandemic — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) April 22, 2020

The Michigan Department of State says it is laying off 900 workers — everyone who was not able to work full-time under the stay-at-home order — starting Sunday for at least two weeks. The agency promised the layoffs would not affect service to the public.

“This is an extremely challenging time for our state, our state government, and our department. This decision was not easy, but is necessary to responsibly steward taxpayer funds at this time.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it laid off about 25% of its employees, which is more than 100 people:

“The COVID-19 public health emergency has impacted everyone, including the Department of Attorney General. While certain areas of the Department’s legal work have dramatically increased as a result of this emergency, other areas have slowed. Yesterday, we issued temporary layoff notices to more than 100 people, about 25% of our workforce, which reflects the difficult reality that we all face. The staff at this Department do amazing work on behalf of the people of this State every single day. We will continue to do that, regardless of the challenges that arise in the future.” Michigan Attorney General’s Office

NUMBER OF DEATHS SURPASSES 2,800

Michigan has recorded 113 more deaths linked to coronavirus, according to data released Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 2,813. An additional 999 cases were confirmed, bringing the total statewide to 33,966.

The outbreak is the worst in southeast Michigan. Wayne County has a total of 14,561 cases (up 306 from the day prior) and 1,319 people have died there (41 more than the day previous). Oakland County has 6,463 confirmed cases and 529 deaths. Macomb County has 4,628 confirmed cases and 473 deaths.

Kent County recorded another large jump in confirmed cases — 131 in a single day, which is 13% of new cases statewide. The city of Detroit alone saw 122 new cases in the same time frame. Kent County’s total number of cases is now 757 and the number of deaths stands at 25.

That number is partially, but not entirely attributed to increased testing, Kent County Health Department epidemiologist Dr. Brian Hartl said. Two weeks ago, Kent County was conducting about 250 tests each day. Now, that number is between 750 and 1,000.

However, while testing as tripled, cases have increased by a factor of six. Hartl said they are expected to keep going up.

He said models still show West Michigan peaking in two or three weeks, behind the state as an average.

Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties each recorded one more death; both now have a total of 11 deaths. Kalamazoo County has 212 total confirmed cases and Muskegon County 173.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 655 prisoners have tested positive for the virus and 25 of them have died.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Michigan now has the seventh most confirmed cases in the country, behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The state still has the third-highest number of deaths, behind only New York and New Jersey.

GETTING TESTED

At her press briefing, Whitmer encouraged everyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms to seek out a test. Even those with mild symptoms can get tested. Additionally, essential workers can get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.