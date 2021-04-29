Whitmer to hold COVID-19 briefing this morning

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, administers Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Ford Field in Detroit on April 6, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response this morning.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed on woodtv.com.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel.

After the briefing, Whitmer is expected to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine around 1:15 p.m. at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, will administer the dose.

Whitmer got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 6 at the mass vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit, calling it a ‘relief.’

“These (vaccines) are miracles of modern science. It’s really a phenomenal thing when you stop to think about it,” Whitmer said at Ford Field. “They’re the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones and to get our whole world back to some normalcy.”

Joining the governor will be six Grand Rapids Public Schools students who volunteered to get their shots as ambassadors for the Protect Michigan Commission, which is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby will introduce the students. Teens as young as 16 may get the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses are available to those 18 and up.

Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker, whose hospital system is helping run the Grand Rapids mass vaccination site in partnership with Mercy Health, the Kent County Health Department at Vaccinate West Michigan, will also be on hand.

Nearly 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. Nearly 49% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and nearly 36% of that population has finished their doses. The goal is to reach 70% of that population, or about 5.6 million people.

The federal government is footing the bill for everyone’s vaccinations, so no one should pay anything out of pocket — though your insurance may be asked to cover an administration fee. If anyone asks you for money to get a dose, it’s a red flag that they are trying to scam you.

Reach out to your local health department, hospital system or pharmacy to find a dose near you.

Michigan has seen about 834,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic started in March 2020 and nearly 17,500 related deaths. Updated data will be released by the state this afternoon.