Watch: Gov. Whitmer holds briefing on coronavirus response

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed an executive order allowing construction and real estate companies, as well as businesses that primarily work outdoors, to reopen May 7.

The executive order requires the businesses going back to work to set up safety measures for workers, including establishing a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 controls, conducting daily health screenings, identifying high-risk areas and controlling them, and making sure there are enough places for workers to wash or sanitize their hands.

She is holding a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus at 3 p.m., joined by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Patrick Devlin of Michigan Building Trades and Barton Malow CEO Ryan Maibach. You can watch the briefing on WOOD TV8 and streaming live on woodtv.com.

According to data released by the state Friday, Michigan has recorded an additional 77 deaths linked to coronavirus for a total of 3,866. An additional 977 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 42,356.

Dr. Khaldun said the number of cases continues to plateau, and she credited that to Michigan residents following the stay-at-home order, though she said the threat of a second spike in cases remained if social distancing measures were abandoned.

The outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County has recorded 16,970 cases (241 more cases than the day prior) and 1,802 deaths (20 more). Oakland County has had 7,423 confirmed cases and 705 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,623 cases and 614 deaths.

Genesee County has had 1,600 cases and 192 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,560 inmates have the virus and 42 have died after contracting it.

There were three more deaths in Kent County for a total of 36. There were also 121 new cases confirmed for a total of 1,600. Health officials have said they are conducting targeted testing in high-risk places like nursing homes and workplaces where there may be an outbreak. They also noted that West Michigan may see similar numbers in a plateau over coming weeks.

Kalamazoo County reported six more deaths (not in a single day) for a total of 19. It said all the patients who have died after contracting the virus have been over the age of 60.

Calhoun County and Ottawa County each two more deaths for totals of 15 and 11, respectively. Calhoun County has 231 confirmed cases and Ottawa County 254.

Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s state of emergency through May 28. That state of emergency is separate from her stay-at-home order, still in effect through May 15. She also signed another executive order keeping gyms, barbershops, entertainment venues, bars and restaurant dining rooms closed until May 28.

The Democratic governor’s move to extend the state of emergency came after the Republican-led state Legislature refused to do it. The Legislature did authorize suing her over the way she has handled the pandemic, though no such lawsuit had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.