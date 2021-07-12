Whitmer to join Vice President in Detroit today

DETROIT (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Vice President Kamala Harris this afternoon, at a Vaccination Mobilization event in Detroit.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Brenda Lawrence, both of Detroit, are also expected to join Whitmer and Harris for the vaccination event.

Vice President Harris was supposed to visit Michigan at the end of June, but the stop was cancelled due to weather and widespread flooding in the state.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Friday, just over 62% of the state was vaccinated. The state recently announced the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes”, in hopes of getting that number 70%.

Before heading to the event with the vice president, Governor Whitmer will host a small business summit in Detroit. It’s the first of 11 she plans to hold and is a follow up to last month’s virtual statewide Small Business Summit. That event will begin at Noon and feature Susan Corbin, Acting Director, Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Danielle North, owner of Kidz Kingdom Childcare & Party Center, Chanell Scott Contreras, Executive Director at ProsperUs Detroit.