Whitmer acknowledges hardships but optimistic about coronavirus spread

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said social distancing measures seem to be starting to work to “flatten the curve” — limit the number of severe cases at one time so hospitals can keep up — and promised that her agency is looking at ways to make sure our economy gets back on track when it’s safe to do so.

“We will get to a place where we can be with our friends and family again, where restaurants can open again, where we can go back to work again,” Whitmer said at a Monday afternoon press conference in Lansing. “Those days where we can resume some normalcy, they are on the horizon if we keep doing what we need to do to get past this moment.”

>>Slides from press conference

She said she’s “cautiously optimistic” because the number of new cases seem to be slowing.

New state figures show an additional 997 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan Sunday for a total of 25,635 statewide. That’s one of the lowest single-day increases we’ve seen in weeks, behind the numbers released the day previous. The death toll increased by 115 for a total of 1,602. That increase is about the same as what we saw much of last week.

The worst of the outbreak is in and around Detroit. Wayne County has 11,648 confirmed cases and 760 people have died. Oakland County has 5,073 cases and 3347 deaths and Macomb County 3,418 cases and 240 deaths. Genesee County, where Flint is, has 988 cases and 77 deaths.

Barry County on Monday announced its first death, saying the patient was a 59-year-old woman who died Sunday. That death is not yet included in state data and will be reflected in Tuesday’s update.

In Berrien County, health officials said there appeared to be COVID-19 cluster at the Hallmark Living nursing home in Benton Harbor, where eight people — half residents and half workers — tested positive for the disease. Three of those four residents have died; officials said they were already terminally ill before getting COVID-19. The workers who tested positive are isolated at home. Overall, five people in Berrien County have died after contracting COVID-19; there are 105 cases confirmed in the county.

At the press conference, state officials announced 13 new or expanded drive-up testing sites for coronavirus, including in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, said that once all those are up and running, testing would be expanded by 40%. She said that expanded criteria also means that many more people will be able to be tested, including those with only mild symptoms.

WHEN WILL THE ECONOMY GET MOVING AGAIN?

Whitmer acknowledged the economic hardship her stay-at-home orders have caused and the anger from many people who want to get back to work. She said she would always hear their complaints, but asked them not to protest in large groups to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Every day we’re analyzing the data to make sure we’re ready when it’s time to safely reengage,” she said, saying that would happen when:

There is a sustained reduction in the rate of spread;

There is comprehensive testing and the ability to trace the spread;

The health care system can handle a resurgence;

There are safeguards in place for businesses.

Whitmer said she has talked to health care providers who say the measures taken so far have “saved the health care system.”

“We’ve to got to be smart, we’ve got to have grit,” she added.

Dr. Khaldun said volunteers are still needed to staff field hospitals — one in Detroit that’s already in use and a second in Novi expected to be ready next week. Doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists can sign up on the state’s website at Michigan.gov/FightCOVID19.

She thanked people for complying with the stay-at-home order, saying it is helping the health care system manage.

UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE CRASHES DUE TO TRAFFIC

On Monday morning, the state Unemployment Insurance Agency website crashed due to the heavy volumes as self-employed people were allowed to start filing claims.

To help get people processed, the agency asked only applicants with last names that beginning with A-L to file Monday and recommended to wait to file until off peak hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“We are committed to making sure that every eligible Michigander that needs unemployment benefits will get them,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, which runs the UIA.

New weekly figures on unemployment rates are expected to be released Thursday, but Donofrio said that the number of people who have filed for benefits has surpassed 1 million — more than a quarter of the state’s workforce.

Benefits have been expanded, and the UIA quadrupled the number of people working the phones, upgraded servers so the website could handle more traffic and added new online features aimed at making it easier to reach technical support.

Saying models from the University of Michigan show cases may not peak until the end of the month, Whitmer last week extended her stay-at-home order through April 30. Under the order, you should only go out for essential errands, like grocery shopping or getting medication, or if you are an essential service worker. When you do have to go out, limit the number of people from your household on the trip and stay 6 feet away from others.

>>Michigan launches mental health warmline: Call 888.733.7753

In addition to social distancing, you should wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, cough into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoidd touching your face with unwashed hands.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.