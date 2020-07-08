Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes during pandemic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) - For the safety of patients, employees, and medical staff, UP Health System - Marquette and Bell is re-implementing certain visitor restrictions in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and per Governor Whitmer's Executive Orders for the State of Michigan.

As of July 8, 2020, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was designated as a medium risk area. Their previous limited visitation hours of 1:00 – 6:00 pm have been suspended until further notice.

“Like many communities across the country, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the UP,” said Gar Atchison, Market President of UP Health System. “While we have not yet seen an increase in cases at our hospitals, we believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and employees as safe as possible.”