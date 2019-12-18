Whitmer works on new roads plan, warns of budget pressures

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about her first year in office and what is ahead during a roundtable with reporters, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in her ceremonial office at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer is working on a new road-funding plan after the Legislature rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working on an alternative road-funding plan to promote in her upcoming second year in office after the Legislature rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase.

The Democrat says she does not have more details to release at this time.

Whitmer also said Wednesday that there won’t be much money left to spend after she signs a supplemental bill Friday to restore more than half of what she vetoed amid a budget impasse. She says there may be restricted funds to ensure the Pure Michigan tourism campaign continues. The ads will stop Jan. 1.