LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula has been granted a representative on a bold new statewide initiative today. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced more appointees to the bipartisan Growing Michigan Together Council, including representation from the Upper Peninsula. Whitmer’s appointments to the council came under fire from Upper Peninsula Republicans and from Representative Jenn Hill for initially not having anyone representing the UP on the council. Today’s appointees included Marty Fittante, of Kingsford CEO of InvestUP, as the sole member from the UP. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist sees this council as an important tool in growing Michigan’s population.



“We’re talking about the growing Michigan Together Council. And this really is focused on what we need to do the investments we need to make the policy changes that need to happen. The infrastructure needs to be built so that we can grow our state’s population and I want to grow it across the board. And to be clear, we have amazing vibrant communities in the up that I think are boys to grow. And that’s why the Governor and I said we’ve been an office and have worked to make significant investments and upper peninsula communities. It represents the fact that we know that these assets and governance are key to our state’s future in this council, you know, through the process, that it’s going to go through between now and December. It’s gonna be a workgroup process, and I expect you for seven outsized voices and make sure that our communities can grow in Michigan that grow in the right way.” Said Gilchrist.

The Governor also announced the 4 key areas in which the council will focus on Pre-K through 12 education, higher education, infrastructure, and jobs. The council will hold several meetings over the next few months to develop a statewide strategy to grow Michigan’s population and economy.