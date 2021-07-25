Whitmer’s veto of reading scholarships sparks voucher debate

FILE – In this July 12, 2021, file photo Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a vaccine mobilization event in Detroit. Gov. Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents.

They say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers.

The Democratic governor struck the Republican-backed program while signing a $17 billion school budget this month. It would have been funded with federal COVID-19 aid.

The Republican-controlled House unsuccessfully tried to override the veto last week.

The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.