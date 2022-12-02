(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway.

So who really does have the right of way when merging from an entrance ramp, the driver already on the highway or the person merging onto the highway?

The operator of a vehicle shall drive as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane and shall not deviate from the traffic lane in which the operator is driving without first ascertaining that such movement can be made with safety to other vehicles approaching from the rear. Wisconsin State Legislature – 346.13 (1)

In other words, the on-ramp is considered a portion of the same highway the driver is merging onto, and it is the merging driver’s responsibility to make sure they are changing lanes from the on-ramp onto the highway safely.

The Wisconsin State Patrol advises drivers to try and enter at the same speed that traffic is moving, ‘using the acceleration lane to build speed and merge in with the flow of traffic.’

The driver already on the highway is encouraged to change lanes if possible but is not required to do so.