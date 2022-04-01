LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin school district is taking action against a popular video game that it claims is now impacting its students’ REM cycle.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday, the Luxemburg-Casco School District addressed concerns they have with the horror videogame: Poppy Playtime.

The survival game was first released in 2021 and takes place in an abandoned factory. Throughout the game, players must solve puzzles while the antagonist of the game, Huggy Wuggy, hunts them.

While the game does not depict gore or scenes with graphic violence, players are exposed to blood spatter and chilling jingles from the Huggy Wuggy character. Some of the lines of the jingles read:

I could hug you here forever, till you breathe your last breath together… My teeth sharp and ready, in my grasp yeah they’re deadly.” Huggy Wuggy

Since its release, Poppy Playtime has gained traction around the world with most of its fandom including children. However now, it’s these same children who are experiencing the negative side effects this horrific game poses.

According to the district, they have received numerous complaints from students who say they can’t sleep because they are scared of seeing Huggy Wuggy.

Portrayed as a blue bear with razor-sharp teeth and haunting jingles, Huggy Wuggy has become what nightmares are made of for kids.

Earlier this year, a primary school in the UK also took action against Poppy Playtime. The school reportedly sent a letter to families warning them about the deceiving character that is Huggy Wuggy.

Apparently, students at the school began hugging fellow classmates and whispering vulgar things in their ears- things that they reportedly learned from the game.

Seeing the ramifications this game is now posing for its young students, Luxemburg-Casco School District officials are urging that parents and caregivers talk to their children about not engaging with the videogame.

“We would like to encourage you to talk to your children about not engaging in this cartoon and monitor their internet usage,” wrote the district.

Parents should note that Poppy Playtime does not have an age restriction, increasing its chance of landing in front of kids without them noticing.