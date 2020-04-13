Who serves the Keweenaw’s favorite? First-ever contest will determine the winner

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The time has come to finally answer the question that’s divided households for decades: Who serves up the Keweenaw’s favorite pasty?

Beginning Tuesday, April 14th, ten Keweenaw pasty pros will “compete” to be crowned the first-ever Keweenaw Pasty Challenge champion.

Organized by the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau (KCVB), the Keweenaw Chamber of

Commerce, and Mainstreet Calumet, the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge is an online voting

competition patterned after the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

Contestants will be pitted against each other in a series of head-to-head, single elimination

matchups. The winner of each match will be determined through online voting polls on the

KCVB’s Facebook page. First round winners will advance to the next until a final champion is

declared.

“Forget red versus blue or Packers versus Lions. This might be the most intense competition

ever. I just hope our community can come back together once it’s over,” joked Brad Barnett,

Executive Director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We all have our favorites,

but this tournament will finally end the debate once and for all.”

The field of contestants was hand-picked from the Keweenaw’s local restaurant community.

The line-up includes well-known businesses like Suomi’s Home Bakery and Restaurant, Roy’s

Baker, and Keweenaw Co-Op. The businesses are encouraged to rally their customers in order to

gain votes and advance in the competition.

Beyond the glory of victory, the champion will be awarded a prize. Organizers are not quite sure

what that will be yet, but they’re working on it.

“In all seriousness, we organized this Challenge as a fun way to take our minds off the pandemic

and help highlight our local businesses,” Barnett explained. ”I’ve been really surprised with the

amount of enthusiasm and excitement from our partners and participating businesses. It just

shows that our community can make the best of these challenging circumstances.”

For more details on the Keweenaw Pasty Challenge, like the tournament bracket, click here.