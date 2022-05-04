GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be making the trip across the pond in 2022 to play in London, and the NFL announced who they will be facing.

The NFL announced that the Packers will be playing the New York Giants on October 9 at 8:30 a.m. The game will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fellow NFC North member the Minnesota Vikings will also play in London. On October 2 at 8:30 a.m., the Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints. This game will also be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third game in London is between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. Which will be played at Wembley Stadium on October 30, at 8:30 a.m.

Back in late February, it was released that the Packers would be playing overseas in London for the first time. “The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said at the time.

It was also announced that the Seattle Seahawks will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany on November 13. That game will start at 8:30 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.