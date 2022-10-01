United States flag at half mast, seen from below with the sun behind

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1.

Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.

In recognition of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial Inc. holds a Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids. This year, the event will take place on October 1.

“The Memorial Wall in Wisconsin Rapids holds the names of more than 300 firefighters who have served their communities heroically and who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Evers. “This day is an important one to many as they honor their loved ones, colleagues, and friends with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession, and the state of Wisconsin joins them in their mourning as we remember their fallen heroes. They will never be forgotten.”

In addition to lowering the flags, the Executive Order also lowers the flags on Saturday, October 15 in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day during Fire Prevention Week, which is set by state statute.