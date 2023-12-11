MADISON, Wisc. (WJMN) — Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) showed renewed support for legalizing marijuana in the state last weekend.

Evers posted on X Sunday, linking to an article illustrating the effect out-of-state traffic has had on Michigan dispensaries and the border towns where they operate.

“The revenue we’d generate from legalizing marijuana could be invested back into our communities,” said Evers. “Right now, that’s money going out the door to other states. It’s time to join our neighbors in legalizing and taxing marijuana, just like we do alcohol.”

Democrats and some Republicans in the state legislature support legalization, with bills recently introduced by the former to legalize marijuana for recreational use, and efforts from the latter to allow use for medicinal purposes.

This, after the influx of out-of-state dispensary customers in Menominee has caused a years-long legal battle over the right between companies to sell product in the border town just an hour’s drive from Green Bay.

Historically, efforts to legalize marijuana have been blocked by Republicans in the state’s legislature, which still hold a firm majority in both the Senate and State Assembly.