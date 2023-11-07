MARINETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A man is dead after a crash with a partially-loaded dump truck Monday evening in Goodman, WI, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the call for help came in just before 5:30 p.m. after the collision on U.S. Highway 8, where a man was said to be trapped in a car. Responding officers found the collision near the highway and Tower Road.

After investigating, deputies determined 69-year-old John Benzow of Goodman, WI, failed to yield to the dump truck before pulling into the intersection. The county’s medical examiner pronounced Benzow dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Police say the failure to yield was a factor in the crash, but the investigation remains open. They say this is the sixth death related to a car crash this year in Marinette.