WAUPACA, Wisc. (WJMN) — A Gladstone man was killed in a plane crash last Saturday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

At nearly 1 p.m. on Saturday, we’re told first responders were sent to Central County Airport in Helvetia, WI for the report of a plane crash. Upon arrival, they learned a single-engine aircraft had flipped while the pilot was attempting to land.

Upon investigation, it was found the pilot died from his injuries in the crash. 78-year-old Bruce Flannery of Gladstone, MI was the only person on board. Police released the identity of the pilot at Noon today after notifying family of the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Local 3 will update this story as it develops.