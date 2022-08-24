(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.

Officials did say that without a permit, and a few exceptions, only one vehicle can be towed behind another motor vehicle. No details were provided on the operator’s reasoning for the train of vehicles.

There was no information on if the driver faced any citations.