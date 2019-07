SANDS TWP.– The Michigan Department of Natural Resouces says they believe that white fox, which was believed to be an escaped pet has been killed.

There have been reports that the hybrid-fox has been seen on the side of the road near the crossroads in Sands Township.

The Michigan DNR has a wildlife technician heading out to try to recover the carcass.

