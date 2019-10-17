Wind, waves draw crowd to South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds flocked to the South Haven lakeshore to get a glimpse of Lake Michigan in rare form Wednesday.

Wind speeds topping 45 mph and high-water levels created a spectacle on the big lake.

Waves crashed over the pier at times, pushing water higher than the lighthouse.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” Tom Durant, 76, a longtime area resident told News 8. “I mean, I’ve been coming up for 70 years and I’ve never seen it like this before — ever.”

Many gathering along the beach were capturing the moment. Most used cellphones though professional photographers also peppered the beach.

While the crashing waves created a spectacular scene, they are also causing problems.

Erosion from the high lake waters have some residents fearing that they’ll lose their homes.

Storm Team 8 meteorologist expected the waters to calm by Tuesday morning.