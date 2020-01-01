Windshield sticker to replace Mackinac Bridge tolling card

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – The Mackinac Bridge’s MacPass toll card is being replaced with a windshield-mounted sticker that is automatically scanned when a driver pulls up to the span’s toll booths.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the switch could mean travelers who frequently cross the bridge that links Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas will see shorter wait times at its toll booths.

The Detroit News reports that the new sticker can only be used by those with a MacPass account.

Those who aren’t account holders will still have to roll down their window and pay at a toll booth each time they cross the bridge.