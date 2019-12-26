Winter activities in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – When you think of Munising and the rest of the Alger County area, you may think of it as the perfect destination in the summer.

The winter season is becoming more and more popular in Alger County with many options for people to take advantage of.

Between snowmobile and cross country ski trails, frozen waterfalls and Michigan Ice Fest, Kathy Reynolds with the Alger County Chamber of Commerce and Munising DDA and Cori Cearley from the Munising Visitors Bureau say there is something for everyone.

Both Kathy and Cori spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about all of things to do during this time of the year.

For more information on the Alger County Chamber of Commerce, visit https://algercountychamber.com/

For more information about the Munising DDA, check out https://www.munisingdowntown.com/

To learn more about the Munising Visitors Bureau, visit https://www.munising.org/