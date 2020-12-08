Winter fire prevention; tips from the Marquette Fire Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Home fires are more common in the winter, Logan Triest a paramedic and firefighter, says it’s important to be mindful of fire risks.

“Plan for your holidays, but plan to be safe,” said Triest. “It’s more important to have a home than it is to have a Christmas tree if it’s overloaded with lights, don’t run extension cords and overload them don’t run extension cords to heat sources and just be mindful through the holiday season.”

Triest says several things can cause house fires in the winter. Live trees that are exposed to heat sources and are dry may ignite, overloaded electrical outlets or wiring may ignite and candles left too close to combustible objects are just a few causes.

“Our number one cause of fires especially during the holiday times is going to be things such as candles,” said Triest. “Most of our fires come from, at least during the holiday season, come from electrical fires or personal negligence of leaving your trees out too long, not watering them enough, as well as leaving candles too close to combustible objects.”

Live Christmas Trees pose a higher fire risk than artificial trees. Additionally, LED lights pose less of a risk than older christmas tree light strands.

“Major risk of real trees is not watering them enough also not cutting the bottom so they can actually extract water,” said Triest. “What happens is it will seal the bottom with the sap and then it won’t be able to draw water even if you’re actually giving it water.”

Trees should also be kept away from heat sources. Triest says keeping trees next to a heating source can dry it out faster. He also recommends keeping sources of fire hazards properly inspected.

“Get stuff inspected by a professional, any heating element especially,” said Triest. “Anything from, fireplaces get your chimneys cleaned, if you have propane or natural gas get it checked by an inspector annually as well as don’t put too much of, say you’re using a space heater or whatever the heating source may be, only one per outlet, you don’t want to overload your stuff.”

Other risks are associated with household heating. Triest says to ensure that you not only have a fire detector but also use carbon monoxide detectors. Clearing the snow away from home exhaust vents is also critical.

“During a big snowstorm, make sure that your exhaust pipe is not backed up or clogged so make sure that you routinely check those especially after every big snowstorm because that is one of the number one ways that CO poisoning gets into your home is a blocked exhaust vent,” said Triest.

Triest also says that having a plan for the unfortunate event that a fire should happen. He says each household member should meet at the same place outside away from the house and walkways should be kept clear for an easy route out of the home.

Latest News