Winter parking ban set to begin in Marquette next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Marquette’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Monday, November 1, and will run through April 1, 2022.

Drivers in the city must find off-street parking between the hours of 1 A.M. and 6 A.M. while the ban is in place. The fee for violations of the ban is $75.00 and vehicles may also be subject to towing if found to be impeding the city’s plow crews from clearing snow.

Additionally, front yard parking is banned within the city unless given authorization through the Community Development Office. The fine for violation of front yard parking is $50.00. Requests for authorizations can be made by contacting the office at 906-228-0425.

Many cities across the U.P. follow similar seasonal parking guidelines. The following is a list of when restrictions go into place in some additional communities in the coming weeks:

Sault Ste. Marie: November 1 – April 30 from 12 A.M. – 6 A.M.

Escanaba: December 1 – April 1 from 2 A.M. – 7 A.M.

Menominee: December 1 – April 1 from 2:30 A.M. – 6 A.M.

Houghton: November 1 – April 30 from 2 A.M. – 7 A.M.

Iron Mountain + Kingsford: November 1 – March 31 from 2 A.M. – 7 A.M.