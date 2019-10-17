Winter parking ban soon to begin in Upper Peninsula cities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Snow is inevitable in the Upper Peninsula. Unfortunately, so are the winter parking bans that come with it.

In just a few weeks, cities across the U.P. will be putting their winter parking ordinances into place.

The City of Marquette begins November 1 through April 1 from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Detective Lieutenant Gregory Kinonen from the Marquette City Police Department said they usually don’t enforce the ban until the first snowfall. However, that’s not always the case.

“I would suggest that people get off the streets on November 1, and the reason being is if you go to sleep you don’t know if the snow is falling. If plows try to get by, there might be a ticket on your car. So, try and get your cars off the street by November 1,” said Kinonen.

The fine for violating the winter parking ban in Marquette is 75 dollars. Parking in a front yard is also not allowed.

Winter parking ordinances are different for a lot of cities in the U.P.

Iron Mountain and Houghton begin their park ban at the same time, November 1 through April 30 from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. While Menominee’s ordinance starts December 1 through April, with no parking on city streets through the winter months unless you have a city parking permit for certain lots.

Make sure to call your local police department if you’re not sure when your city’s parking ban is put into place to avoid a ticket.