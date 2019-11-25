Winter weather could ruin Thanksgiving travel plans

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — One of the year’s biggest weeks of travel is upon us and it looks like the weather may take a turn as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day.

According to AAA, more than 55 million people will start their holiday week by traveling 50 miles or more.

Traveling this year will be especially difficult as winter storms are expected in the Midwest, the northeast and most of the west coast.

There are a few things you may want to know as you make your travel plans for the holiday.

” Make sure you check your vehicle over before you start. Make sure you have good tires, good breaks, and then also we recommend you get a full tank of gas before you start, ” says Trooper Stacey Rasanen, Michigan State Police. ” If you do come into conditions where it’s snowy make sure that you do slow down, you allow yourself extra time and then also to allow yourself extra stopping distance. “

