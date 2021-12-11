MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowstorms and high winds hit the Upper Penninsula Friday night and into Saturday morning leading to some power outages and less than ideal driving conditions.

A few hundred people in Delta County were still without power around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Milder temperatures are expected to start Sunday and continue into the early to middle part of the upcoming week; however, forecasts show a strong rainstorm moving toward the area by the middle of next week.

Continue following UPMatters.com for weather updates.