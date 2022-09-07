(WFRV) – After a two-year investigation into JUUL Labs and its marketing and sales practices, a $400+ million agreement has been reached with 33 states and territories.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced an agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories. The agreement was for a reported $438.5 million.

This resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. Wisconsin’s share of the agreement is reportedly over $14.4 million.

“Targeting youth for e-cigarette sales is appalling. This agreement brings accountability for JUUL’s conduct and prohibits JUUL from engaging in the types of marketing practices it had been using to promote vaping among young people,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The investigation showed that JUUL willfully engaged in an advertising campaign that applied to the youth. E-cigarettes are illegal for youth to buy.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from the following:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Public transportation advertising

Social media advertising (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and

Free samples

