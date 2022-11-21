(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.

Without the help from the ‘Facebook sleuths’, authorities say the quick outcome would not have been possible. The original post said the buck was stolen right off their property.

The post also said it was the boy’s first buck. The full story was posted on YouTube. The identities of those that were charged were not provided.

