WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened at a Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor.

Officials say that the incident happened on October 13 at approximately 6:10 p.m.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a vehicle at the hotel, and during the contact, the deputy allegedly discharged their firearm.

The subject was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved Deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the DeForest Police Department, Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. All involved law enforcement is fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

No other information has been provided.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story when new details emerge.