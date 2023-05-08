GLENWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has provided more details as well as the identities of the deputy and the alleged shooter of the deadly shootout in western Wisconsin on Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising was dispatched to the scene after reports of a potential drunken driver in a ditch on the evening of May 6.

Deputy Leising, a 29-year-old with roughly three years of law enforcement service, reportedly encountered the driver of the vehicle in a ditch along with another vehicle of individuals that stopped to assist.

The release states that during roughly eight minutes of dialogue between Deputy Leising and a 34-year-old man, later identified as Jeremiah D. Johnson, where Johnson was evasive to the deputy’s requests to participate in field sobriety tests.

Authorities say that this is when Johnson allegedly turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun, and shot her.

After being hit, Deputy Leising shot her weapon three times, however, none of the bullets hit Johnson before he was able to flee to a nearby wooded area, the release states.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising

It was noted that the incident was captured on a body camera. The footage has yet to be released.

The occupants of the assisting vehicle immediately began lifesaving measures on Deputy Leising, who was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Additional law enforcement then began to search the wooded area. After approximately one hour, an officer reportedly saw Johnson, heard a gunshot, and witnessed Johnson collapse to the ground.

A handgun was recovered next to the body of Johnson.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.